Society Gov’t to provide advance for repatriation of UK lorry victims The Government will provide an advance to pay for the repatriation ofthe bodies of victims found dead last month in a containerlorry in Essex, the UK, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

Society Hanoi, Cambodia share experience in information management Officials from the Hanoi Department of Information and Communications and the Cambodian Ministry of Information exchanged experience in information management at a meeting in the Vietnamese capital on November 20.

Society Vinpearl Air opens first pilot training course The VinAviation High-tech Human Resources Training School run by Vinpearl Air JSC under private conglomerate Vingroupon November 20 launched its first pilot training course for 180 trainees aged from 18-33.