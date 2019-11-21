Man in HCM City arrested for conducting anti-State propaganda
Pham Chi Dung (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The police of Ho Chi Minh City on November 21 revealed that they started legal proceedings against and arrested Pham Chi Dung for making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the State of Socialist Republic of Vietnam under Article 117 of the Penal Code.
The police examined the private house of Dung, who was born in 1966 in Dong Thap province and resides in Ward 11 of Tan Binh district, Ho Chi Minh City. Many documents and important exhibits were seized.
According to the police, Dung has committed many serious and dangerous violations of laws, causing bad impacts on social stability and security and order in the city.
The case is under further investigation./.