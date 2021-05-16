Man prosecuted for arranging illegal stay for foreigners in Vietnam
The investigation policy agency of southern Binh Duong province’s police on May 16 decided to prosecute a man for arranging illegal stay for foreigners in Vietnam.
Tran Danh Tuong was prosecuted for arranging illegal stay for foreigners in Vietnam (Photo: Binh Duong Police)
Binh Duong (VNA) – The investigation policy agency of southern Binh Duong province’s police on May 16 decided to prosecute a man for arranging illegal stay for foreigners in Vietnam.
Tran Danh Tuong, 24, from the central province of Binh Thuan, picked three Chinese nationals in Ho Chi Minh City on April 15, and drove them to his home in the neighbouring province of Binh Duong although he knew that the Chinese had illegally entered Vietnam.
After being detected by competent forces on April 19, the Chinese were put under quarantine in accordance with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.
The trio will be sent to China after they complete the quarantine period./.