Business Many start-ups integrate sustainable development goals into operations Up to 85% of Vietnamese businesses under a survey reported they have fully or partially integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into their operations.

Business Vietnamese businesses seek to retain domestic customers After successfully conquering international markets, many businesses have returned to conquer the domestic market as more and more customers choose to buy Vietnamese products.

Business Thailand’s Kasikornbank to expand operation in Vietnam Kasikornbank (KBank), Thailand’s second-largest lender by total assets, is focusing on expanding its international banking business this year in Vietnam and Indonesia, given the two ASEAN economies’ high growth potential.