– The Manulife Danang International Marathon 2019 will take place from August 9-11 at the Bien Dong (East Sea) Park in the central city of Da Nang, according to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.The event is expected to draw more than 9,000 runners, including 2,404 foreigners from 67 countries and territories around the world.This year, the marathon will include a 10km and a 5km run, along with a Ronny Dash 1km fun run for children and families.The run will be associated with environmental protection activities with the engagement of more than 1,000 volunteers who will clean Da Nang beaches and gather all plastic waste along the runway.The Manulife Danang International Marathon is an annual event held along Danang’s coastline. This is the first professional Marathon in Vietnam certified by the International Amateur Athletics Association (IAAF) – Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).Last year, the marathon attracted more than 7,000 runners from 52 countries.-VNA