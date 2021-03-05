Health No new COVID-19 infections reported on March 5 morning Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 5, keeping the national tally unchanged at 2,488 with 1,572 domestically-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health No COVID-19 infections logged on March 4 morning Vietnam documented no COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 4, keeping the national tally unchanged at 2,482 patients with 1,566 domestically-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam warned to stay vigilant with influenza A (H5N8) The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam have issued a press release urging the Vietnamese Government and the public to keep vigilance on the H5N8 human infection upon the detection of seven farm workers infected with the influenza A (H5N8) in a chicken farm in Russia, the Ministry of Health said on March 3.