– A maritime security protection and anti-terrorism drill was held on August 2 in Chu Lai – Truong Hai in Nui Thanh district of Quang Nam province by the Vietnam Maritime Administration and the central province’s People’s Committee.The two-hour rehearsal focused on mechanism operation and field drilling to cope with various circumstances such as negotiations for hostage rescue, bomb and mine clearance, firefighting, rescue at sea and terrorist chase at sea.Vice Director of the Vietnam Maritime Administration Nguyen Hoang said that the activity aimed to improve the force’s capacity in coordination and direction, as well as in liaison and logistics.Skills to cope with terrorist cases as well as to use specialized equipment for the work are also expected to be enhanced, he said, adding that the drill also targets the avoidance of passive posture in reality.Vietnam has 45 seaports handling more than 100,000 domestic and foreign vessels each year. Therefore, the strengthening of maritime security and anti-terrorism is significant in ensuring that Vietnamese seaports are safe and attractive destinations for Vietnamese and foreign ships.-VNA