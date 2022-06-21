Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) chairs the conference to announce the Master Plan and investment promotion programme for the Mekong Delta (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 21 chaired a conference to announce the Master Plan and investment promotion programme for the Mekong Delta in the 2021-2030 period, with the theme "Mekong Delta: New thinking - New vision - New opportunities - New values”.



New highlights and significance of the Action Programme to implement Resolution No. 13-NQ/TW of the Politburo, the Master Plan for the Mekong Delta in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, were spotlighted at the event.

During the meeting, ministers, chairmen of People's Committee of provinces and cities, representatives from economic groups at home and abroad, and ambassadors and leaders of international organisations in Vietnam gave presentations to clarify issues in order to successfully implement the Resolution on development of the Mekong Delta region in the coming time.



Participants focused their discussion on agriculture restructure; investment attraction in the processing industry; irrigation infrastructure development; trade promotion and expanding markets for farm produce; renewable energy development; culture and tourism; and regional connectivity.



They also emphasised the role and position of Can Tho as the centre of the Mekong Delta in regional development linkage; and proposed orientations to promote development links between the region with Ho Chi Minh City and the southern key economic region.



Measures to promote sustainable marine economic development associated with mangrove ecosystem and coastal protection, natural disaster prevention and control and climate change adaptation, and cooperation and support for the Mekong Delta’s development were also put on the table.



Also at the conference, commitments to finance the implementation of a number of infrastructure development programmes and projects in the framework of the master plan were announced./.