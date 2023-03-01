Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman receives leader of Samsung Electronics Vietnam has always paid attention to protecting legitimate interests of foreign investors, including Samsung, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Park Hark Kyu, President and Chief Financial Officer of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Politics Vietnam-France trade has potential for further growth: Minister Ample room remains for trade between Vietnam and France to grow, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told French Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht during a working session in Hanoi on February 28.