Measures sought to foster cooperation between Vietnamese, Thai localities
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh and Governor of the Thai northeastern province of Khon Kaen Kraisorn Kongchalad have looked into measures to promote cooperation between the province and Vietnamese localities in different spheres.
At the meeting, which took place on February 28 as part of Thanh’s trip to the region, the ambassador pointed to cooperation potential between the sides.
Thanh expressed his hope that Khon Kaen and Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang will soon materialise the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation, reached in November 2022, step up research activities and organise trade, investment and tourism promotion conferences.
In reply, Kongchalad said Khon Kaen and Da Nang will work on cooperation activities in the time ahead, and suggested the two sides open a direct air route to boost the investment, trade, tourism and cultural links as well as people-to-people exchanges.
The local authorities highly valued the Vietnamese community for their contributions to socio-economic development in Khon Kaen, and will further support them to live and work in the province, he added.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh visits Khon Kaen University. (Photo: VNA)Later the same day, Thanh visited Khon Kaen University, which has cooperated with 20 Vietnamese universities. He suggested the Thai educational institution include Vietnamese studies in its curriculum to provide personnel for cooperation areas between the two countries./.