Measures sought to promote investment in sustainable agriculture in Mekong Delta
The forum discusses measures to attract investment in sustainable agriculture in the Mekong Delta. (Photo: VNA)Long An (VNA) – A forum discussing measures to promote agriculture development and attract investment in sustainable agriculture took place in Tan An city of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on June 28.
Jointly hosted by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the provincial People’s Committee, the event gathered about 300 representatives from ministries, sectors, business associations, and localities in regional localities.
Participants focused their discussions on orientations to lure investment in agriculture development in the Mekong Delta; mechanisms and policies to promote investment cooperation and consumption of agricultural products, and to encourage businesses to invest in agricultural and rural development, and sustainable social investment in this field.
Solutions to attract businesses' investments in sustainable agriculture value chains, including improving the value of farm produce to "conquer" sustainable export markets, and taking advantage of free trade agreements; mechanisms to encourage the application of high technology in production, harvesting and processing; logistics infrastructure for agricultural value chains; proposals and recommendations to remove difficulties in attracting investment in building a sustainable agricultural ecosystem, were also put on table.
CEO of San Ha Co., Ltd Pham Thi Ngoc Ha said for the forum is a significant opportunity for agricultural businesses.
Addressing the event, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan emphasised the need to shift from oriented-growth thinking to a development mindset, focusing on developing value chains and cooperatives and improving the livelihood of farmers in order to achieve sustainable production and social stability.
According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut, the forum offers a venue for investors and businesses to connect and explore investment and cooperation opportunities in agriculture in the direction of ecological, renewable and sustainable green agriculture.
It is hoped to strongly promote the development of the agricultural product processing industry via speeding up the high technology application, digital transformation; and combining agriculture production with tourism and agri-tourism development, he added./.