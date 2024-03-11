Business PM learns about New Zealand firms’ cooperation demand Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined New Zealand businesses in a seminar in Wellington on March 11 to learn about investment cooperation potential and demand between the two countries.

Business Over 22,100 new businesses established in two months Vietnam witnessed the establishment of 22,128 enterprises in the first two months of the year with combined registered capital of nearly 219 trillion VND (8.88 billion USD), according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Business Registration Management Agency.

Business Forestry exports up 47% in Jan-Feb Vietnam earned 2.68 billion USD from forestry exports in the first two months of 2024, up 47.4% year-on-year, according to the Department of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnamese businesses join vegetarian food fair in Hong Kong Vietnamese businesses joined some 300 exhibitors at the 10th Vegetarian Food Asia (VFA) that took place in China’s Hong Kong from March 8-10 to promote vegetarian and green lifestyles in Asia.