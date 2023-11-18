Participants at the workshop (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - An international wokshop discussing measures to promote sustainable development of tourist accommodation establishments was held in Ha Long city, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, on November 18.



Hosted by the Vietnam Executive Housekeepers Association (VEHA) under the Vietnam Hotel Association, the event brought together 300 local delegates and those from housekeepers associations of Kuwait, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.



VEHA President Nguyen Quang said, according to a report by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), the country has only 41out of 38,000 accommodation establishments with the ASEAN Green Hotel certification.

Investing in green and sustainable hotels will bring a lot of value to investors, employees, customers, the society and the environment, he noted.



The event offers a venue for delegates to discuss thus properly understanding sustainable tourism, the development status of tourist accommodation facilities in Vietnam and goals in the coming time, and solutions to promote green transition in hotels in Vietnam and the world, Quang said.



Experts, and managers shared useful information and measures on how to develop hotels in a sustainable way, ensuring a balance between the interests of investors and the rights of labourers.



Malaysian representatives shared topics related to building detailed plans with specific management systems to improve service quality and sustainable development of Malaysia.



Representatives from Indonesia shared about typical and effective practices at St.Regis Bali Resort - the leading resort in Bali and the world. Meanwhile, green and sustainable development solutions at hotels in Kuwait and Thailand were also introduced at the event./.