Business Rubber exports enjoy growth during January-July Vietnam exported nearly 919,000 tonnes of rubber, earning 1.54 billion USD in the first seven months of 2021 with the price of 1,677 USD per tonne, up 34.2 percent, 74.5 percent and 30 percent respectively, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Vietnam looks to train, retrain skills to adapt to 4IR Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed a decision approving a programme on training and retraining skills of human resources to meet requirements of the fourth Industrial Revolution.

Business CAAV asks airlines to halt selling domestic flight tickets The Civil Aviation Authority of Viet Nam (CAAV) has asked domestic airlines to continue reducing the frequency of flights from/to cities and provinces currently placed under social distancing.

Business Deputy PM orders boosting national, ASEAN one-stop-shop mechanisms Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has asked relevant ministries and agencies to take solutions to push ahead with national and ASEAN one-stop-shop mechanisms.