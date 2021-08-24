Politics Prime Minister receives Chinese Ambassador Vietnam treasures the traditional friendly neighborliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, considering it a strategic choice and top priority in the country's external policy, affirmed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Prime Minister becomes head of national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has been assigned to be head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control at a meeting of top leaders held on August 24.

Politics New Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee elected Permanent Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Van Mai was elected as Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 tenure with 97.75 percent of approval during the second meeting of the municipal People’s Council on August 24.

Politics Infographic Vietnam makes significant contributions to reform of AIPA The Vietnamese National Assembly has taken timely actions and joined hands with other members of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to contribute to handling emerging issues in the region.