Meeting discusses COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 24 chaired a meeting with the Government’s working group on COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy.
At the meeting (Photo: moh.gov.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 24 chaired a meeting with the Government’s working group on COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy.
The meeting focused on reviewing outcomes of the work in the recent past and set out urgent tasks with the aim of quickly access and acquire as much and as early as possible vaccine, treatment drugs and medical supplies for the country.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, head of the working group, said Vietnam has so far received about 23 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX Facility, other nations’ assistance, and under signed contracts. In August and September, more vaccine will be delivered by partners. In addition to vaccines, many countries, international organisations and overseas Vietnamese have sent medical supplies and equipment to aid Vietnam’s fight against the pandemic.
The minister proposed a series of measures to promote the mobilisation of the vaccine, treatment drugs and medical equipment in the time to come.
Members of the working group agreed that it is necessary to streamline related processes and procedures to suit the current situation of epidemic prevention and control.
Deputy PM Minh requested that the group make proposals to enhance Vietnam's role and responsibility in the COVAX Facility, and assist domestic businesses in accessing production technologies of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment drugs.
He instructed the group to promptly tackle difficulties and obstacles related to procedures for the reception of medical supplies supplied by partners and to speed up the access and negotiation for treatment drugs./.
The minister proposed a series of measures to promote the mobilisation of the vaccine, treatment drugs and medical equipment in the time to come.
Members of the working group agreed that it is necessary to streamline related processes and procedures to suit the current situation of epidemic prevention and control.
Deputy PM Minh requested that the group make proposals to enhance Vietnam's role and responsibility in the COVAX Facility, and assist domestic businesses in accessing production technologies of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment drugs.
He instructed the group to promptly tackle difficulties and obstacles related to procedures for the reception of medical supplies supplied by partners and to speed up the access and negotiation for treatment drugs./.