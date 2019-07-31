A meeting in response to National Day on Anti-Trafficking in Persons took place in the northern border province of Lang Son on July 30.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women’s Union Nguyen Thi Thu Ha said the union has actively raised public awareness of human trafficking prevention and provided comprehensive support for victims via the establishment of the Peace House in 2007.



The Ministry of Public Security reported that over 1,000 human trafficking cases were discovered from 2016 to June 2019, with nearly 1,500 culprits and over 2,600 victims. Of the victims, 890 people were sold to China, accounting for 84 percent.-VNA