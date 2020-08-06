Society HCM City-Long An province roads to be widened Ho Chi Minh City and its neighbouring Long An Province plan to widen seven roads that connect each other by 2025 at a cost of 24.4 trillion VND (1.05 billion USD).

Society PetroVietnam Party Committee sails through difficulties of last five years Despite internal and external challenges over the last five years, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has managed to post upbeat results thanks to the leadership of its Party Committee.

Society Localities take measures to ensure safe high school exam Implementing directions of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Ministry of Education and Training, localities are carrying out measures to ensure a safe national high school graduation exam, which is scheduled for August 8-10 across the country, except in regions with ongoing outbreaks such as the hot spots: Da Nang city and Quang Nam province.