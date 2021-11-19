Environment Cuc Phuong National Park receives two grey langurs The Cuc Phuong National Park recently received two rare grey langurs from Forest Protection Department of central Thanh Hoa province, its official said on November 17.

Environment Webinar discusses solutions to ecosystem restoration in Vietnam Vietnam needs to encourage and improve capacity and responsibility for the environment and nature and implement preventive actions in management agencies and businesses to minimize nature degradation, an expert has said.

Environment Hanoi offers free emission evaluation on old motorbikes Owners of motorbikes in Hanoi can get free emission evaluation on their vehicles until November 30 as part of the city's scheme to assess the emission levels of operating vehicles so as to apply solutions to improve air quality.

Environment Meta Platforms sets up climate science centre in Vietnam Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook Inc.) has announced the establishment of climate science centres (CSCs) in Vietnam and over 30 countries in the Asia Pacific region.