Thematic information
Vietnam border, seas, islands
Thang Long - Hanoi
Overseas Vietnamese
Hotline: (024) 39411349
XIII National Congress of Communist Party of Vietnam
Categories
Most Recent
Most Popular
Local News
Topics
Mobile Version
Vietnamplus
Monday, February 1, 2021 - 17:18:17
Languages:
Tiếng Việt
English
Français
Español
中文
Русский
Topics:
Party Building
13th National Party Congress
37th ASEAN Summit
UNSC Non-Permanent Membership
ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020
COVID-19
East Sea
Climate Change
Politics
Members of Politburo, Secretariat, Head of Central Inspection Commission of 13th PCC
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) ended on a high note at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on February 1.
VNA
Monday, February 01, 2021 15:36
Source: VNA
VNA
Topics:
Party Building
13th National Party Congress
Communist Party of Vietnam
Vietnamplus
Vietnam News Agency
Vietnam
Video
Newly elected Party Central Committee members announced
Party Congress conducts voting on Central Committee members
Significant milestones in national construction and development
UNDP vows to accompany Vietnam in development process
Delegates await country’s new achievements
You should also see
Infographic
18 Politburo members of 13th Party Central Committee
The first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee elected an 18-member Politburo in Hanoi on January 31.
Business
Infographic
Orientations for new national industrial policy towards 2030
Politics
Infographic
Vietnam after 35 years of reform
Politics
Infographic
Significant milestones in national construction and development
See more
Politics
Infographic
Comparison of structure of 13th tenure Party Central Committee members
The 13th National Party Congress on January 30 announced the names of newly elected Party Central Committee members, including 180 official and 20 alternate members.
Politics
Infographic
Structure of 13th tenure Party Central Committee
The 13th National Party Congress on January 30 announced the names of newly elected Party Central Committee members, including 180 official and 20 alternate members.
Politics
Infographic
Honourable traditions of Communist Party of Vietnam
While leading Vietnam’s revolution, the Communist Party of Vietnam has upheld several honourable traditions.
Politics
Infographic
Glorious pages in Vietnam's history under Party's direction
The founding of the Party (1930) ends dozens of years of crisis in Vietnam’s path towards national salvation. The Vietnamese revolution turns over a new page.
Politics
Infographic
13th Party Congress sets out strategic vision for future
The 13th National Party Congress is a significant political event of the Party and the nation.