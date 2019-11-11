Politics Prime Minister hosts new Lao ambassador Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 11 hosted a reception for newly-accredited ambassador of Laos Sengphet Houngboungnuang.

Politics PM Phuc receives Japanese local official Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Motohiro Ono, Governor of Japan’s Saitama prefecture, on November 11 in Hanoi.

Politics Vietnam attends FEALAC foreign ministers’ meeting Vietnamese Deputy Minister Nguyen Minh Vu attended the 9th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC) in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic, on November 9.