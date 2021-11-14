Meta Platforms sets up climate science centre in Vietnam
Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook Inc.) has announced the establishment of climate science centres (CSCs) in Vietnam and over 30 countries in the Asia Pacific region.
Meta Platforms said the development of CSCs in more than 120 countries demonstrates the social network's commitment to connecting global communities with verified information resources from leading climate organisations in the world, as well as providing guidance on practical actions people can take in their daily lives to deal with climate change.
Nick Clegg, Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications at Meta Platforms said the social network wishes to contribute to supporting people in accessing accurate and scientific information, and at the same time solve the problem of misinformation.
To solve issues related to climate change, Meta Platforms prioritizes a methodical approach on the basis of scientific awareness. In early 2021, the social network partnered with the Yale Programme on Climate Change Communications (YPCCC) to conduct a survey in 30 countries and territories to collect Facebook users’ views on climate change.
Survey results in Vietnam show that more than 8 out of 10 respondents said that they want to know more information about climate change, and thought that Vietnam should use more renewable energy sources.
As many as 67 percent of Vietnamese respondents believed that mitigation of climate change will help improve economic growth and create more jobs. Meanwhile, about 9 out of 10 respondents share that they are "somewhat worried" or "very worried" about climate change./.