Metropole Hanoi gets five-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide again
Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi (Source: Metropole)
Hanoi (VNA) – Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi has been awarded a five-star rating - the top level of recognition from Forbes Travel Guide in its independent assessment of luxury hotels, restaurants and spas.
This is the second consecutive year Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi has had its name in the rankings.
In Forbes Travel Guide’s review for 2021, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi was praised as “a supremely beautiful hotel, inside and out”.
Every corner is a compelling photo opportunity, especially in the gleaming historic wing and all-white inner courtyard, the review said.
According to the review, Metropole Hanoi has a strong sense of pride in its Vietnamese heritage. Its staff dons an eye-catching array of ao dai costumes, walls glow with local art and ceramics, and detailed explanations of Vietnamese culture are sprinkled throughout the luxury hotel.
Situated at 15 Ngo Quyen street in Hanoi since its opening in 1901, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi draws deeply from a century of stories to weave a rich, nostalgic guest experience in the heart of the Vietnamese capital.
Over the years, Metropole Hanoi has checked in many an illustrious character, including novelist Graham Greene, writer Somerset Maugham and movie star Charlie Chaplin.
Forbes Travel Guide, established in 1958, is the oldest travel guide in the US, and is the creator of the original Five-Star rating system for hotels. The guide’s ratings are among the most highly respected in the hotel industry.
Its five-star rating is meant to designate “outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities”./.