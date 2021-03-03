Travel Stunning beauty of Sua flowers in Hanoi During the last days of February, while strolling around the streets in Hanoi, visitors are captivated by the beauty of a white flower, known scientifically as Dalbergia tonkinensis or “Sua” in Vietnamese.

Travel Kien Giang targets welcoming 7 million tourists this year The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang aims to welcome 7 million visitors in 2021, up more than 34 percent against last year, the provincial Department of Tourism has said.

Travel Dong Thap develops close to 100 community-based tourism sites Dong Thap province has developed nearly 100 community-based tourism sites to date and become the third-most attractive locality in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.

Destinations Potential for developing tourism on Ba Den Mountain Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh province is renowned for its spiritual and eco-tourism products, which have made the mountain a tourist magnet in the locality in particular and the southern region in general.