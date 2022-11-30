Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong (right) and PT General Secretary Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong has hailed effective cooperation between the CPV and the Mexican Labour Party (PT) as one of the outstanding cooperation models.

In a reception in Hanoi on November 30 for PT General Secretary Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez who is on Vietnam visit from November 27 to December 4, Thuong said his visit is a necessary follow-up to maintain high-level meetings between the two Parties, enhance political trust and deepen the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

He said the two sides need to work closely together and effectively implement the cooperation agreement between the two Parties for the 2019-2023 period for the legitimate interests of each Party and country, thereby making active contributions to the common struggle to protect world peace and build a society of democracy, fairness and social progress in line with the UN Charter and basic principles of international law.

Expressing his satisfaction with the past achievements, Thuong said the two countries now have advantages to upgrade their ties to a comprehensive partnership in the near future.

Gutiérrez, for his part, said the enhancement of effective cooperation between the PT and CPV does not only tighten the relations between the two Parties but also consolidates the political foundation and creates a driving force for the bilateral comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in the near future.

Earlier, a CPV delegation led by Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia held talks with the PT delegation led by Gutiérrez.

The two sides reviewed the situation of the two Parties, the two countries and global issues of shared concern. They discussed measures to effectively carry out the cooperation agreement between the two Parties for the 2019-2023 period, as well as offer mutual support at multilateral forums of political parties in Latin America and the world.

On this occasion, Nghia granted the second prize of the eighth National External Information Service Awards to the Spanish version of the CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s article “Several theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path toward socialism in Vietnam”, which was translated and published by the PT, to the Mexican leader.

Politburo member and Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) receives PT General Secretary Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez. (Photo: VNA)

Receiving the PT General Secretary in the afternoon of the same day, Politburo member and Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man suggested the two legislatures and their committees enhance cooperation via different forms to consolidate the political foundation and step up the bilateral comprehensive cooperation in various areas.

Gutiérrez also agreed with the orientations and specific measures to further improve the efficiency of cooperation between the two legislatures.

While in Vietnam, the Mexican delegation held a working session with the Vietnam News Agency and is scheduled to work with the Hai Phong municipal Party Committee, the Binh Dinh provincial Party Committee and the National Hospital of Acupuncture./.