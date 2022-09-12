Culture - Sports New rice celebration attracting visitors to Son La Ethnic minority people in Son La province celebrate their Le Mung Com Moi (New Rice Celebration) in the eighth lunar month as their terraced rice fields turn a golden yellow and glitter in the sunshine. The fairyland of the northwestern region attracts a throng of visitors during those days.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture, tourism promoted in Malaysia The Vietnam – Malaysia Business Association (VMBIZ) hosted an exhibition promoting Vietnamese culture, arts and destinations within the framework of a celebration of Malaysia – Japan diplomatic relations on September 10 – 11.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Festival in Kanagawa returns after two years The Vietnam Festival in Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture opened in Yokohama city on September 10 with the participation of a large number of people from both countries.

Culture - Sports Programme celebrating 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival The Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre is hosting a programme celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival from September 2, offering a recreational space for children.