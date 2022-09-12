President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) hands over the promotion to eputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Phung Si Tan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) Phung Si Tan has been promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also Chairman of the Defence - Security Council, handed over the promotion at a ceremony held in Hanoi on September 12.



The State leader praised Tan for his outstanding achievements in the cause of national construction and defence.



He requested Tan continue improving his political mettle, and be absolutely loyal to the Party's revolutionary ideals and goals.



He also urged the officer to focus on his direction in order to further improve the quality of defence diplomacy and UN peacekeeping work, and uphold the spirit of solidarity and make greater efforts to complete all assigned tasks./.