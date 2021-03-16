Military personnel heading to South Sudan to receive COVID-19 vaccinations
Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City on March 16 gave COVID-19 vaccinations to officers and soldiers of level-2 Field Hospital No 3, who are about to set off for South Sudan, as well as to hospital staff working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight.
A female soldier receives screening check-up before receiving injection (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) -
It is the first military hospital in the city providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Director of the hospital Major General Nguyen Hong Son said 64 officers and soldiers of the field hospital and six hospital workers received injections on the day.
Field hospital officers and soldiers ready to receive injections (Photo: VNA)The 64 officers and soldiers are scheduled to travel to South Sudan on March 24 to carry out a UN peacekeeping mission.
The Military Hospital will send vaccines to the African country so that the officers and soldiers can receive their second doses.
Major Trinh My Hoa, Director of Field Hospital No 3, said that amid the complex developments of the pandemic, receiving vaccinations is a great source of encouragement.
To fulfil the assigned tasks, Hoa pledged to strictly follow the pandemic prevention and control measures applied effectively in Vietnam.
Military Hospital 175 has been allocated with 2,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine./.