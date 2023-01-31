Hanoi (VNA) – A military jet of the Air and Air Defence Force crashed when landing in a training session at 12:27pm in the northern province of Yen Bai on January 31, after taking off at 12:09pm.



The 31-year-old pilot of the Su 22 passed away in the accident. He was Captain Tran Ngoc Duy, Deputy Squadron Leader, Chief of Staff of the first Squadron of Air Force Regiment 921, Division 371 of the Air and Air Defence Force.



Upon hearing the news, the Ministry of National Defence directed the Air and Air Defence Forces and units concerned to promptly investigate the incident and deal with the reporting and consequences.



They were also asked to partner with local authorities to visit Duy’s family and ensure the proper policy benefits are put in place for them./.