Politics Vietnamese, Kazakh leaders visit ancient pottery village State President Vo Van Thuong and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Chu Dau ancient pottery village in the northern province of Hai Duong on August 22 as part of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.

Society Vietnam, Laos strengthen court cooperation Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh on August 22 held talks with his Lao counterpart, Viengthong Siphandone, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam-Australia partnership grounded on friendship, strategic trust: FM Wong The partnership between Vietnam and Australia is grounded on friendship and strategic trust, visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong affirmed on August 22.

Politics Vietnam keen on further promoting ties with Belgium: President President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception for visiting President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose in Hanoi on August 22, during which he affirmed that the State and people of Vietnam always treasure relations with Belgium and are keen on lifting up bilateral ties to a new height.