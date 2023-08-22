Minister, ambassador talk Vietnam - Canada cooperation in climate change response
Solar panels on Da Mi Lake in Tanh Linh district of Binh Thuan province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh had a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil in Hanoi on August 22 to discuss cooperation possibilities in climate change response and related issues.
Minister Khanh noted that Canadian partners have joined the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) in developing fruitful relations in environmental and climate change issues, especially industrial pollution and environmental governance.
He said that to implement Vietnam’s commitments made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), the MoNRE has coordinated with other ministries and sectors to draft a national strategy on climate change until 2050, a methane emission reduction plan, and many other important documents.
It has also submitted a plan for implementing the Political Declaration on establishing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) for approval. On July 14, the Prime Minister of Vietnam issued a decision on the establishment of a secretariat for the JETP implementation to coordinate activities of international partners and the Vietnamese Government in the adoption of a resource mobilisation plan for the JETP implementation. This plan is set to be launched this November, Khanh went on.
He expressed his hope that Ambassador Steil will continue helping promote the Vietnam - Canada cooperation in environmental and climate change issues.
The minister also called on the North American country to work closely with the MoNRE and related agencies to help Vietnam effectively carry out the JETP, achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2050, and build the resource mobilisation plan for the JETP implementation.
Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil (Photo: VNA)Speaking highly of Vietnam’s commitments at COP26 and practical actions to implement the pledges, Steil said the year 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations and is also specially meaningful for them to enhance bilateral collaboration, particularly in the field of environment and climate change response.
Canada always gives priority to and assists Vietnam with the transition to a circular economy, climate change response, energy transition, and sustainable development, the diplomat noted, voicing his belief that the countries’ cooperation will be elevated to a new height, especially in climate change response and environmental governance, in the coming time./.