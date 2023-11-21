Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vice President meets head of Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Organisation Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a reception for the Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Organisation (DAVIFO) right after she arrived in Copenhagen on November 20 (local time) for an official visit to the European country.

Politics Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia inspect preparation for border defence friendship exchange The delegations from the Ministries of Defence of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia on November 20 inspected the preparation and final rehearsal of activities within the framework of the first Border Defence Friendship Exchange between the three countries slated for December 12 in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.