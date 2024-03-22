Minister asks for good preparations for 13th ASEAN School Games
Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son on March 22 asked Da Nang to ensure good preparations of infrastructure and other conditions serving the 13th ASEAN School Games (ASG-13) that the central city will host from May 31 to June 9.
The delegation from the Ministry of Education and Training inspects the preparations for the 13th ASEAN School Games in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)
At a working session, Son requested the organising committee to finalise a detail scenario for each task, and design the opening and closing ceremonies with contents suitable to students.
Alongside, Da Nang should make good preparations in logistics, accommodations, tourism, and health care services as well as security and safety for the participants, he asked.
An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh said that most of the sports facilities in the city have just been newly built, repaired and upgraded, meeting professional requirements for the event.
Nguyen Thanh De, Director of the Department of Physical Education under the Ministry of Education and Training, pointed to six major tasks in preparations for the ASG-13, including the management of sports competitions in a professional and fair manner.
As scheduled, the ASG-13 will draw about 1,500 athletes and coaches from 10 ASEAN countries. The athletes will compete in six sports of swimming, basketball, badminton, athletics, pencak silat, and Vovinam. There are 107 sets of medals.
The opening of the games will take place on June 1, and the closing ceremony on June 9.
This is the second time Vietnam hosts the event after the first in 2013.
The mascot of the ASG-13 is the red-shanked douc langur (Pygathrix nemaeus), an endemic animal species in Son Tra Peninsular of Da Nang, which is listed as endangered in the Red Book of Vietnam./.