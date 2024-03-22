Culture - Sports Danang International Marathon 2024 draws 9,000 runners The Danang International Marathon 2024 opened in the central city of Da Nang on March 22, drawing more than 9,000 runners, including 1,800 foreigners from 60 countries and territories.

Culture - Sports Vietnam suffers loss to Indonesia in World Cup qualifiers Vietnam lost to Indonesia by a goal to nil in their third match of Group F in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta, on March 21.

Culture - Sports Dossier seeking UNESCO title for heritage clusters replied UNESCO has responded to the scientific dossier seeking its recognition for the Complex of Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac Monuments and Landscapes as a world heritage site, according to the Cultural Heritage Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.