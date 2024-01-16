Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam has extended congratulations to Mozambican Ambassador to Vietnam Leonardo Rosario Manuel Pene, commending his outstanding performance during his tenure in Vietnam and acknowledging his significant role in advancing ties between the two nations.



During a reception held in Hanoi on January 16 for the outgoing ambassador, Lam highlighted the noteworthy progress in bilateral political and diplomatic relations over the past years, marked by high-level visits; the signing of various cooperation agreements encompassing diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, national defense-security, education-training, and healthcare; along with the establishment of important cooperation mechanisms.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) speaks highly of the ambassador's contributions to consolidating and developing cooperative ties between Vietnam and Mozambique, as well as fostering collaboration between the MoPS and Mozambique's law enforcement agencies in particular, he said.



The host wished that the diplomat would continue serving as a bridge to step up collaboration between the two countries’ law enforcement agencies.



In response, the ambassador assured that, in his new position, he would strive to propose initiatives to enhance all-around cooperation between the two nations.



He highlighted his commitment to further expanding the effective collaboration between the law enforcement agencies of Mozambique and the MoPS for the mutual benefit of the two countries’ people./.