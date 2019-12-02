Minister: government asks ministries, agencies to fulfill targets
Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung updated socio-economic performance for November and 11 months of this year that was discussed at the Government’s November meeting in Hanoi on December 2.
Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung (Photo: VNA)
During a press conference held the same day following the meeting, Dung said the Government asked ministries and agencies to fulfill targets before the end of this year, and gave specific directions to stabilise pork prices, curb African swine fever, remove yellow card warning on Vietnamese aquatic products, step up capital allocation under the public investment plan, and disburse capital for key projects in electricity and transportation sectors.
A report by the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed that socio-economic situation for November and 11 months of this year continued progressing. Industrial production index went up 9.3 percent while manufacturing and processing rose by 10.6 percent.
In November, the total retail of goods and services increased by 12.6 percent, the highest in six years. Foreign tourist arrivals neared 16.3 million, up 15.4 percent year-on-year.
Consumer price index (CPI) in the month moved up 0.96 percent month-on-month due to rising pork and processed food prices. However, the 11-month CPI only rose by 2.57 percent, the lowest in the recent three years.
The November CPI inched up 3.78 percent from December 2018 and 3.52 percent annually.
Trade surplus hit 9.1 billion USD. Up to 30 commodities earned over 1 billion USD from exports and five others raked in more than 10 billion USD.
The total foreign direct investment reached 17.6 billion USD. There were 126,700 newly-established enterprises nationwide and 36,900 others resumed their operation, up 15.7 percent year-on-year.
Minister Dung also admitted shortcomings during 11 months such as high pork prices due to African swine fever, falling exports of farm produce, slow disbursement of public investment, and social, environment and security issues./.
