Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi was appointed Minister of Construction at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8, in Hanoi.
Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Popularisation and Education Commission Nguyen Hong Dien was appointed Minister of Industry and Trade at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 8.
Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, President of Vietnam National University, Hanoi Nguyen Kim Son was appointed Minister of Education and Training at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8, in Hanoi.
Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son was appointed Minister-Chairman of the Government Office at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8.