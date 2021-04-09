Politics Infographic Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc Member of Party Central Committee, Auditor-General of the State Audit Office Ho Duc Phoc was appointed Minister of Finance at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8 in Hanoi.

Politics Infographic Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, President of Vietnam National University, Hanoi Nguyen Kim Son was appointed Minister of Education and Training at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8, in Hanoi.

Politics Infographic Minister-Chairman of Government Office Tran Van Son Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son was appointed Minister-Chairman of the Government Office at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8.

Politics Infographic Minister-Chairman of Committee for Ethnic Minorities Affairs Hau A Lenh Member of Party Central Committee, Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hau A Lenh was appointed Minister and Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 8.