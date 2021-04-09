Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra
Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra was appointed Minister of Home Affairs at the 11th session of the 14th legislature on April 8 in Hanoi.
VNA
VNA
InfographicDeputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh
Le Van Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on April 8.
InfographicMinister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc
Member of Party Central Committee, Auditor-General of the State Audit Office Ho Duc Phoc was appointed Minister of Finance at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8 in Hanoi.
InfographicMinister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son
Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, President of Vietnam National University, Hanoi Nguyen Kim Son was appointed Minister of Education and Training at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8, in Hanoi.
InfographicMinister-Chairman of Government Office Tran Van Son
Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son was appointed Minister-Chairman of the Government Office at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8.
InfographicMinister-Chairman of Committee for Ethnic Minorities Affairs Hau A Lenh
Member of Party Central Committee, Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hau A Lenh was appointed Minister and Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 8.
InfographicInspector General of Government Inspectorate Doan Hong Phong
Party Central Committee member, Secretary of the Nam Dinh provincial Party Committee Doan Hong Phong was appointed Inspector General of Government Inspectorate at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8.