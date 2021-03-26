At the conference (Photo: VNA)

Regarding Vietnam’s access to COVID-19 vaccines, he said the ministry has worked hard to negotiate with the world’s registered vaccine producers like AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik V to buy vaccines. .Vietnam initially expected to receive the first tranche of 1.4 million doses of AstraZeneca via the WHO-led Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative in April, he said. However, due to some objective reasons, the supply date would be delayed for nearly one month.The ministry has also been in talks with countries over cooperation in the production and development of vaccines in Vietnam, he said, adding that since the second quarter of last year, Vietnam has stepped up the research and production of COVID-19 vaccines. Two out of the four homegrown vaccines have entered the phase of human trials.At the conference, experts guided health workers in safe vaccination techniques as well as in how to quickly detect injection reactions and handle them.The public health's preparatory work in service of the upcoming elections was also touched upon on this occasion./.