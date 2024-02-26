Ministry announces new national intangible cultural heritage
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung has issued decisions on the inclusion of traditional performing arts, festivals, scripts and crafts, among others, in the list of national intangible cultural heritage.
The traditional Dom Long Neak Ta festival of the Khmer ethnic group in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.(Photo: VNA)
Among the newly-recognised heritages are Cheo (traditional Vietnamese opera) in the northern province of Phu Tho; Mo Muong, a job and also a performance practised at funerals, religious festivals, and life cycle rituals by the Muong ethnic group in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak; the Cau mua (rain praying) festival of the Thai Trang (White Thai) ethnic community in Muong Sang commune, Moc Chau district, the northern mountainous province of Son La; the forest god worshipping (Yang Bre) of the Ma ethnic group in Gia Nghia city and Dak Glong district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong.
Others include the Cau Ngu (whale worship) festival in Cam Lam village, Xuan Lien commune, Nghi Xuan district, central Ha Tinh province; Pao Dung folk singing of the Dao ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang; the Cau mua (praying for bumper crop) ritual of Pa Then people in Tan Lap commune, Bac Quang district, Ha Giang province; the boat racing festival in Tinh Long commune, Quang Ngai city in the central province of the same name; and the traditional Dom Long Neak Ta festival of the Khmer ethnic group in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.
Vinh Long, another Mekong Delta province, contributes two to the heritage list, namely Hat boi folk singing and the Van Thanh Temple festival.
In the northern mountainous province of Thai Nguyen, Hat vi, another genre of folk singing, of the Tay people in Dinh Hoa district, the art of sewing and embroidering costumes and Nom (ancient ideographic script) of the Dao people in Hop Tiep commune, Dong Hy district, are also recognised on this occasion.
Rice flour making in Tan Phu Dong commune and ward 2 in Sa Dec city, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap; tree bark hammock weaving in Cu Lao Cham, Tan Hiep commune, and bamboo and coconut house making in Cam Thanh commune, both in Hoi An city, the central province of Quang Nam; the craft of weaving of the Thu Lao people in Si Ma Cai district, Lao Cai province; palm sugar making of the Khmer people in Tri Ton district and Tinh Bien town, An Giang province; brocade weaving of the Xtieng people in Binh Phuoc province; and Tuy Loan rice paper making in Hoa Phong commune, Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city, have also won the recognition.
Six new heritages are in Hanoi, which are the Thay Pagoda festival in the outskirts district of Quoc Oai, and other festivals in Dan Phuong, Phuc Tho, Gia Lam districts, along with Trach Xa tailoring in Hoa Xa commune, Ung Hoa district, and sticky rice cooking in Phu Thuong ward, Tay Ho district./.