Culture - Sports Vietnam’s top tennis player triumphs at M15 event in Thailand Defeating Sander Jong of the Netherlands 2-1 in the men’s singles final of the M15 Nakhon Si Thammarat Tournament 2024 in Thailand on March 25, Vietnam's top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam became the champion of the circuit.

Culture - Sports Infographic Perfume Pagoda Festival 2024 The Chua Huong (Perfume Pagoda) Festival is one of Vietnam’s major festivals, taking place in the Landscape Complex of Huong Son in Hanoi’s My Duc district. The 2024 Perfume Pagoda Festival has the theme “Safe, Civilised, Friendly Perfume Pagoda Festival”, aiming to affirm the cultural values of the festival and promote the values of the Complex, which is a National Special Historical Site.