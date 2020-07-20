Society EU-funded submarine power project in Binh Dinh to be inaugurated in August A submarine power cable project to supply electricity for Nhon Chau island commune, Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, which is partly financed by the European Union (EU), is expected to be completed on August 8.

Society Transport ministry to inspect driving training, vehicle registration The Ministry of Transport has asked relevant agencies to strengthen inspection of driving training centres and vehicle registration nationwide to improve traffic safety.

Society Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics The project to conserve and improve the special national relic site of the Dien Bien Phu Victory until 2030 has recently been approved by the People’s Committee of the northern province of Dien Bien.