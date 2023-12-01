Sci-Tech Hai Phong seeks to partner with French firm in vertical farming development The vertical farming model of France is suitable for development conditions in the northern city of Hai Phong, said Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology Tran Quang Tuan.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese, French scientific research establishments mark 40 years of cooperation The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 28 to celebrate its four-decade cooperation with the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).

Sci-Tech Vietnam-Japan Experts’ Society makes debut The Vietnam-Japan Experts’ Society (VJS) made its debut at a ceremony held on November 25 by the VJS and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture.