At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: The Vietnamese Ministry of Health)



Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Ministry of Health presented 200,000 medical face masks to its Lao counterpart on July 15 to support the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long highlighted the special relationship between the two countries, saying the two governments have coordinated closely in the fight against the disease.



Vietnam highly valued the efforts of the Lao Government and people in preventing and controlling the pandemic, he said, adding that the two sides are considering when to resume activities in all respects.



The minister said it is necessary to establish a regular information channel between the two sides, with technical and equipment assistance, to cope with the pandemic as well as other diseases, adding that the two ministries should coordinate closer in the time to come.



For his part, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang thanked the Ministry of Health for its meaningful gifts and spoke of the support provided by the Vietnamese Government and people to his country.



He congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in responding to the disease, saying that the Government and people of Laos are still carefully working towards controlling the outbreak./.