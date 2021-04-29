Health Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital ready to admit COVID-19 patients The Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital, a joint venture between Vietnam’s Saigon Medical Investment JSC and Cambodia’s Sokimex Co, stands ready to admit COVID-19 patients, its General Director Ton Thanh Tra has said.

Health Vietnam confirms eight new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam confirmed eight new imported COVID-19 cases, all Vietnamese citizens, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 28, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Steering committee for COVID-19 vaccination safety debuts A steering committee for COVID-19 vaccination safety debuted at a video conference in Hanoi on April 28 that was connected to 63 cities and provinces nationwide.