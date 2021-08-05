Ministry of Public Security's cooperation with Thai agencies produces practical results: official
The Ministry of Public Security's ties with Thai agencies like the Royal Thai Police, National Security Council, and Ministry of Justice have been sustained and consolidated, bringing about practical outcomes, said Minister To Lam while receiving the new Thai Ambassador to Vietnam, Nikorndej Blankura in Hanoi on August 5.
Minister of Public Security To Lam (R) and Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Blankura (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Public Security's ties with Thai agencies like the Royal Thai Police, National Security Council, and Ministry of Justice have been sustained and consolidated, bringing about practical outcomes, said Minister To Lam while receiving the new Thai Ambassador to Vietnam, Nikorndej Blankura in Hanoi on August 5.
Lam singled out as example the fruitful exchange of information on trans-national crime; coordination in verifying and arresting wanted criminals and expelling individuals who take advantage of Thai territory to conduct sabotaging activities targeting Vietnam; cooperation in investigating and cracking down on drug trafficking rings from third countries to Thailand through Vietnam and vice versa; as well as joint work in the field of training and equipment aid serving drug crime prevention and control.
To boost such engagements in the future, the minister suggested the two sides work towards the signing of an extradition agreement as a basis for their law enforcement forces; continue to share experiences in the management of entry-exit activities, tourism and investment; strengthen coordination in handling cases related to Vietnamese and Thai citizens; and step up cooperation in the field of human resources training.
For his part, Nikorndej Blankura pledged to do his utmost to foster Vietnam - Thailand collaboration across various fields./.