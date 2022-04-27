Business Binh Duong calls for France’s investment to hi-tech projects Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong southern province Nguyen Van Danh on April 26 presided over a virtual webinar which aims to promote investment from France.

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on April 27 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,135 VND/USD on April 27, unchanged from the previous day.

Business PetroVietnam Camau Fertiliser JSC's after-tax profit sees 10-fold rise in Q1 The after-tax profit of the PetroVietnam Camau Fertiliser Joint Stock Company (PVCFC) in the first quarter of 2022 hit 1.51 trillion VND (65.73 million USD), representing a 10-fold rise from the same period last year, according to the company’s business report.

Business Ministry proposes reducing tax for imported petrol The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed the Government cut the most favoured nation (MFN) tariff for unleaded petrol from the current rate of 20 percent to 12 percent.