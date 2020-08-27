Society Deputy PM instructs urgent solutions to deal with accident hotspots Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh chaired a meeting on August 28 of the National Traffic Safety Committee to look into the causes of recent serious traffic accidents and seek solutions to remove accident hotspots in the country’s roads.

Society Over 250 Vietnamese citizens brought home from RoK More than 250 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from the Republic of Korea (RoK) on a flight of budget carrier Vietjet Air on August 27.

Society Nearly 350 Vietnamese repatriated from Europe, Africa Close to 350 Vietnamese citizens in Europe and Africa were brought home aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight on August 26 and 27.

Society Da Nang receives support from donors in COVID-19 fight A large number of businesses, collectives and individuals have continued to provide money, medical equipment and food to Da Nang through the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee to support the central city in fighting COVID-19 pandemic.