Videos Photos highlight reunion of ex-prisoners in Con Dao’s sacred land A photo exhibition showcasing reunions of former prisoners on Con Dao Island, once known as “Hell on Earth”, opened recently in the southeastern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Society Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia look to enhance audit cooperation The 10th Tripartite Meeting between the Supreme Audit Institutions of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam with the theme of "Follow up on audit recommendations” was held in central city of Da Nang on August 29.

Society FM Bui Thanh Son meets Govenor of Japan's Nagasaki prefecture Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 29 for Governor of Japan's Nagasaki prefecture Oishi Kengo, who is on a working visit to Vietnam from August 27-31.