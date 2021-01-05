Health Tighter COVID-19 prevention measures needed during lunar New Year The Ministry of Public Health has called for tighter measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure health safety during the upcoming lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, with the focus on controlling entries.

Health Eight imported COVID-19 cases recorded on January 2 Vietnam recorded eight new imported COVID-19 cases on January 2, bringing the total number of infections to 1,482, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health New coronavirus variant found in Vietnam Patient 1,435, a Vietnamese woman repatriated from the UK, has been confirmed as the first COVID-19 case with VOC 202012/01, a recently found and highly contagious variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, in Vietnam.

Health Human trials of 2nd local COVID-19 vaccine expected in January The Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), based in central Khanh Hoa province, has proposed the Ministry of Health allow human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine to begin in January, two months ahead of schedule.