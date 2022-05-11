Ministry rejects China’s fishing ban on Vietnamese waters
China’s fishing ban on waters within Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign right, and jurisdiction in the East Sea is valueless, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in a recent document sent to coastal localities.
Fishing vessels of Ninh Thuan province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
China’s fishing moratorium, lasting from May 1 to August 16, covers different areas, including waters within Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign right, and jurisdiction in the East Sea.
Stressing that the Chinese ban is void, the MARD asked the People’s Committees of coastal localities to immediately notify fishermen of the issue and encourage them to continue fishing as normal in the Vietnamese waters.
Local administrations were told to advise fishermen to go on trips in groups to support one another at sea and inform authorities about any infringements on the Vietnamese waters by foreign fishing vessels.
The coastal localities were also asked to order relevant agencies to increase monitoring of fishing activities via satellite, issue warnings to vessels when necessary, and report any incidents related to fishing boats and fishermen at sea to the ministry’s Department of Fisheries Resources Surveillance./.