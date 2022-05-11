Business Rice exports to EU quadruple in Q1 Vietnam exported 22,500 tonnes of rice to the EU for nearly 18 million USD in the first quarter of 2022, roughly a four-fold increase in both volume and value compared to the same period last year thanks to preferential tariffs enjoyed under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business Petrol prices continue to go up The retail prices of oil and petrol continued to rise from May 11 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Ministry of Finance.

Business Vingroup aims for over 6 billion USD of revenue in 2022 Vietnamese multi-sector corporation Vingroup aims for net revenue of about 140 trillion VND (6.06 billion USD) this year, an increase of 11.4 percent year on year and after-tax profit of about 6 trillion VND (260 million USD), heard the firm’s annual stakeholders’ meeting held on May 11.