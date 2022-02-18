Ministry reviews performance of 2021-22 school year's first semester
Primary pupils in Long An (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An online conference was held in Hanoi on February 18 to assess the implementation of the education-training sector in the first semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Participants said that this year, the sector has faced numerous unprecedented difficulties due to COVID-19. About 9 million students have had to study online in many consecutive months, which has posed great impacts on their physical and mental health.
The Ministry of Education and Training has rolled out measures to adapt to the situation as part of efforts to complete all tasks for the year amid the pandemic with high quality.
Meanwhile, localities have shown their flexibility and activeness in education and training activities.
So far, 59 out of 63 cities and provinces have allowed primary students to return to school for in-person classes, while secondary and high school students in all 63 localities have resumed face-to-face learning.
Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do said lauded localities’ efforts in completing tasks for the first semester in a flexible, drastic, creative and adaptive manner.
The first and highest target in the second semester is to ensure safety for students while organising face-to-face learning at schools, he said, calling for schools’ efforts to run online classes only and avoid online learning for the entire school.
Regarding the implementation of the new general education programme in the difficult condition amid the pandemic, Do stressed the need to pay special attention to quality by carefully design teaching plans.
He asked localities to make preparations for the 2022-2023 school year from now to get schools ready for the application of the new general education programme for grades 3, 7 and 10.
He also requested localities to prepare equipment for schools and focus on improving the quality of teacher by enhancing training and re-training activities./.