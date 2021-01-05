Ministry to assess Sa Pa airport project
The design of the Sa Pa airport (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The assessment of the Sa Pa airport project proposed by the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai has received the authorities’ nod to kick off.
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to assess the project and make relevant submission to the Prime Minister for his decision on investment policy.
In 2018, Lao Cai proposed building an airport in Sa Pa resort town at a total cost of nearly 5.8 trillion VND (252 million USD) to the Ministry of Transport.
Covering 371ha in Cam Con commune, Bao Yen district, the joint-use airport will be built in association with a runway and a two-lane road linking to the Noi Bai – Lao highway route. The entire project will last for 50 years, with the construction phase spanning four years under a public-private partnership.
According to a PM-approved aviation transport planning until 2020 with a vision toward 2030, the airport, once completed, will be capable of serving 3 million passengers per year.
Located on the economic corridor of Kunming – Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong, Lao Cai is an economic belt based on trade development among provinces in Southwest China.
Currently, the province’s transport system incorporates only roads and railways. Therefore, an airport is viewed as crucial to improve local transport network, creating new engine for the development of Lao Cai and the northwest mountainous region at large./.