Health Vietnam sees lowest daily COVID-19 infections in a year The Ministry of Health on June 19 reported 533 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number recorded in the country over the past year.

Health Eureka moment for African swine fever vaccine in Vietnam The successful production of an African swine fever vaccine is a significant development for the pig breeding sector in Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.

Health Vietnam confirms 723 new COVID-19 infections A total of 723 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Vietnam on June 17, according to the Ministry of Health.