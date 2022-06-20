Ministry urges injection of 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shots for people aged 12-17
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has demanded units and localities nationwide to swiftly deploy the injection of the 3rd shots of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 12-17.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health (MoH) has demanded units and localities nationwide to swiftly deploy the injection of the 3rd shots of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 12-17.
In an official dispatch sent to the health departments of provinces and centrally-run cities across the country, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Pasteur Institutes on June 18, the ministry asked the health departments of localities give advice to the chairpersons of municipal and provincial People’s Committees on building plans and making necessary preparations for the vaccination rollout.
The health departments of localities need to propose the amount of vaccines for this vaccination drive, the MoH said.
The COVID-19 vaccination for children is one of the important tasks of the health sector in 2022./.