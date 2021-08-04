Videos EVFTA - A catalyst for Vietnamese businesses The European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has created a favourable corridor for trade between the two sides and brought new impetus to economic cooperation between Vietnam and the EU. Nguyen Van Thao, head of the Mission of Vietnam to the EU, made the remark in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Business Vietinbank ensures positive business results while enhancing customers support Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) has posted positive business results in the first half of the year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business HCM City's port stops receiving imports as containers pile up Tan Cang - Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City’s newly created Thu Duc city will temporarily stop accepting imports by businesses that have suspended production so that it can clear a huge backlog of containers that have piled up.

Business Industrial property segment sees rising FDI despite new COVID-19 outbreak Despite a new outbreak of COVID-19 in Vietnam, the industrial property segment saw positive signs with new industrial zones established and key industrial projects beginning operations, according to a report by Savills Vietnam.