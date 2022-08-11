Culture - Sports Tram Tau highlands promoting cultural identity of Mong ethnic group Tram Tau highland district in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is home to 11 ethnic groups, with the Mong people making up the majority. The women’s outfits are among the unique features of their culture.

Seminar to spotlight Vietnam – France culture interference A seminar on the Vietnam – France culture interference from the perspective of writer Nguyen Ngoc will be held by the French Institute in Vietnam and Nha Nam Culture and Communications Company on August 13.

Vietnamese cultural week underway in Cambodia A Vietnamese cultural week was kicked off in Cambodia at a ceremony held in the capital Phnom Penh on August 10.