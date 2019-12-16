Society Confucius Institute in Vietnam fosters Vietnam-China cultural exchange The Confucius Institute has done its best to foster cultural exchange and friendship between Vietnam and China, said Vice Rector Nguyen Thi Cuc Phuong at a ceremony to mark the institute’s 5th anniversary in Hanoi on December 15.

Society Northern midland, mountainous region set development direction Transport infrastructure is vital, while agriculture, processing industry and tourism are foundations for social and economic development in northern midland and mountainous regions, Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh has said.

Society Programme provides free heart surgery for nearly 5,200 children The “Trai tim cho em” (Operation Healthy Heart) programme has provided free surgery for nearly 5,200 children suffering from congenital heart defects, heard a gala held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 15.

Society Youth programme on primate protection in Vietnam launched A programme encouraging young people to join hands to protect primates in Vietnam was launched in Hanoi on December 15.